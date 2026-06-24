The Truth About Earthworms: Silver Maples
The Truth About Earthworms: Silver Maples
Silver Maples: The Truth About Earthworms
Earthworms are more than garden helpers — they shape soil, ecosystems, and even forests in surprising ways. Our guest lecturer Ellen, a scientist and interpreter with EnviroSpeak, will uncover their biology, origins, benefits, invasive counterparts, and their hidden impacts.
Saturday, July 16, 2026, 11 am-1 pm
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome
Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome
Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574