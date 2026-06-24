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The Truth About Earthworms: Silver Maples

The Truth About Earthworms: Silver Maples

Silver Maples: The Truth About Earthworms
Earthworms are more than garden helpers — they shape soil, ecosystems, and even forests in surprising ways. Our guest lecturer Ellen, a scientist and interpreter with EnviroSpeak, will uncover their biology, origins, benefits, invasive counterparts, and their hidden impacts.

Saturday, July 16, 2026, 11 am-1 pm

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome

Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome

Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org