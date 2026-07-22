Join the League of Women Voters and our partners, Mt Zion Baptist Church, NAACP Metropolitan Kalamazoo Branch, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and Northside Ministerial Alliance, as we honor of the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Doors open at 4pm with supper followed by the main program at 5:00pm. From 5-6, we will watch a livestream of a 30-minute documentary, Three Marches, Two Sisters, One Bridge. It is about two sisters who marched at Selma as teenagers. They are the aunts of Charles Thomas Jr. of Southfield, a board member of the League of Women Voters of Michigan (LWVMI). Charles will talk with his aunts on the livestream after the film, asking them the questions frequently posed to them at screenings of the film. This event is free.