Three Sisters Garden Planting Series
Three Sisters Garden Planting Series
In partnership with the Gun Lake Tribe, join Kalamazoo in Bloom in planting Kotthesek (beans) in Bronson Park. Corn and squash were planted in June. The public is welcome to attend, plant, and learn the traditions of this indigenous agricultural practice and the importance of companion planting.
Bronson Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo in Bloom
2695486232
director@kalamazooinbloom.org
Bronson Park