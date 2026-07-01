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Three Sisters Garden Planting Series

Three Sisters Garden Planting Series

In partnership with the Gun Lake Tribe, join Kalamazoo in Bloom in planting Kotthesek (beans) in Bronson Park. Corn and squash were planted in June. The public is welcome to attend, plant, and learn the traditions of this indigenous agricultural practice and the importance of companion planting.

Bronson Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo in Bloom
2695486232
director@kalamazooinbloom.org
https://www.kalamazooinbloom.org/
Bronson Park