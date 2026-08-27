Tricks & Trails

Put on your best costumes and get hungry for candy, because Tricks and Trails is back and better than ever! Join us at the Visitor Center for seasonal crafts and activities, spooky science, and cozy story times! Then, step out onto the trails to collect candy from our woodland friends and local partners.

This is a great cozy autumn night for little ones looking for a fun, safe experience!

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 4-7 pm

Meet: Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Member vehicle $12; Non-Member vehicle $15

Register > or drop-in!

Audience: Children, families