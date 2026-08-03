Twelve Principles of Permaculture Design
Twelve Principles of Permaculture Design
Join us for a 6-week course exploring the twelve principles of permaculture design. Each week the class will dive into two principles, blending thoughtful discussion with hands-on practice in a living garden installation at Tillers International. Skills will vary based on garden needs and weather, but will include multiple fall bed preparation methods, mapping and planning, tool maintenance, and more!
Tillers International
$200
Every week through Oct 21, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org