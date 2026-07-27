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Twelve Principles of Permaculture Design

Twelve Principles of Permaculture Design

Join us for a 6-week course exploring the twelve principles of permaculture design. Each week the class will dive into two principles, blending thoughtful discussion with hands-on practice in a living garden installation at Tillers International. Skills will vary based on garden needs and weather, but will include multiple fall bed preparation methods, mapping and planning, tool maintenance, and more!

Tillers International
$200
Every 6 weeks through Oct 21, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-779-4185
earthcraftskillshare@gmail.com
https://www.earthcraftskillshare.com/