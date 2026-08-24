© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two Kitchen Brooms

Two Kitchen Brooms

This two-day workshop gives you the opportunity to build 2 brooms from start to finish. We start both brooms the same by wrapping a core onto a handle. After that we will finish one with woven stems and the other by plaiting with basket reed or with cut corn stems. Then we will stitch them to finish.

Tillers International
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org
https://tillersinternational.org/