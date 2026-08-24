Two Kitchen Brooms
Two Kitchen Brooms
This two-day workshop gives you the opportunity to build 2 brooms from start to finish. We start both brooms the same by wrapping a core onto a handle. After that we will finish one with woven stems and the other by plaiting with basket reed or with cut corn stems. Then we will stitch them to finish.
Tillers International
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org