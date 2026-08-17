Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America Film Screening
Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America Film Screening
Join us for a screening of Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America, a documentary that follows LGBTQ+ refugees as they rebuild their lives in the United States. Following the film, stay for a brief Q&A discussion led by attorneys from the State Bar of Michigan LGBTQ+ Law Section and Immigration Law Section. See https://www.kpl.gov/event/unsettled-seeking-refuge-in-america-film-screening-2/ for more information.
Kalamazoo Public Library - Central Library (Van Deusen Room)
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Public Library
269-553-7800
Kalamazoo Public Library - Central Library (Van Deusen Room)
315 S Rose St,Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-387-5715
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