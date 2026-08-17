Join us for a screening of Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America, a documentary that follows LGBTQ+ refugees as they rebuild their lives in the United States. Following the film, stay for a brief Q&A discussion led by attorneys from the State Bar of Michigan LGBTQ+ Law Section and Immigration Law Section. See https://www.kpl.gov/event/unsettled-seeking-refuge-in-america-film-screening-2/ for more information.