Van Buren County to Host Household Recycling Roundup in Lawrence with Support from Dart Container

Van Buren County residents and landowners are invited to attend the Recycle Roundup on Saturday, Oct. 17, a free household recycling event hosted by the Van Buren Conservation District. Held at the Van Buren ISD Tech Center in Lawrence, the final Roundup of 2026 gives residents a convenient way to dispose of hard-to-recycle materials like hazardous waste, paint, electronics, tires and foam.

Dart Container, a leading provider of sustainable foodservice packaging solutions, is supporting the event by handling the collection and transportation of clean foam polystyrene materials. All collected foam will be processed at Dart’s Michigan facility and repurposed by manufacturers into products like picture frames, crown molding and other durable goods.

Accepted materials include:

• Rigid foam packaging and containers

• Clean foam cups, clamshells and meat trays

• Hazardous Waste: Cleaners, batteries, bulbs, antifreeze, solvents, aerosols, medications

• Paint: Oil-based paint, aerosols and thinners (latex paint will not be accepted)

• Electronics

• Tires: Passenger and semi tires, on or off the rim (limit 10 per household; RSVP required)

• Lawn and Garden Chemicals: Small amounts of pesticides (no 55-gallon drums)

• Additional Items: Sharps, hearing aids, eyeglasses, walking canes and American flags

Note

• Proof of Van Buren County residency or land ownership required (ID or tax bill)

• No motor oil, explosives, asbestos, ammunition or radioactive materials will be accepted