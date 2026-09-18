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Visible Mending Workshop

Visible Mending Workshop

Learn to extend the life of your clothes and other belongings with the creative practice of visible mending. Using intentional design choices, you can repair and reinforce areas with holes, rips or worn fabrics. Visible mending is not only a sustainable solution to maintain what already exists, but is also full of joy, creativity, and relaxation! Explore basic techniques for creating repairs that are meant to be seen and loved for years to come.

Bring a damaged piece of your own, or practice your techniques on provided fabric.

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10 am-12 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $15; Non-Members $20

Please Register >

Audience: Adults and teens

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org