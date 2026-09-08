Volunteer Tree Planting Day

Planting the Food Forest

Tree planting at KNC is evolving. The beloved Sugarbush, where tree planting has previously occurred, is full of growing saplings. This provides us with the opportunity to plant trees in another area of KNC near DeLano Farm. As part of our Friends of the Forest initiative, staff, donors, and volunteers like you are working together to create a food forest! In addition to utilizing some of the fruit, nut, and other forageable material already within the habitat, this is where we will plant a diverse selection of trees, including edible species.

Tree Planting Day

Wednesday, October 21, 4 – 6 pm

We welcome you to plant trees with us in the Food Forest. Registration is preferred, as we have a set number of trees to plant. To register, please contact volunteer@naturecenter.org

Interested in planting trees as a group with your coworkers, peers, or students? Please contact volunteer@naturecenter.org to learn more about scheduling a tree planting session for a group of 15 – 30 volunteers.

Audience: Teens and adults

Meet: DeLano Farm 555 W E Avenue, Kalamazoo MI, 49009