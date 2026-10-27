What's the Rush? Book Event

Join author Alex Snider and local therapist Lissa Perkins for an interactive conversation about our relationship with time, inspired by his new book, Sometimes You Should Be Late: The Quiet Rebellion of Slowing Down in a World Obsessed with Speed.

Through stories, reflection, and group conversation, we’ll explore the pressures that keep us rushing, what we miss along the way, and how we can make more intentional choices about our time and attention. Come as you are, and no need to rush…we won’t get started right on time anyway!

The event is free, and books will be available for sale.

Learn more about the book: sometimesyoushouldbelate.com