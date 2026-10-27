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What's the Rush? Book Event

What's the Rush? Book Event

Join author Alex Snider and local therapist Lissa Perkins for an interactive conversation about our relationship with time, inspired by his new book, Sometimes You Should Be Late: The Quiet Rebellion of Slowing Down in a World Obsessed with Speed.

Through stories, reflection, and group conversation, we’ll explore the pressures that keep us rushing, what we miss along the way, and how we can make more intentional choices about our time and attention. Come as you are, and no need to rush…we won’t get started right on time anyway!

The event is free, and books will be available for sale.

Learn more about the book: sometimesyoushouldbelate.com

Unitarian Universalist Community Church of SW Michigan
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Southwest Michigan
uucommunity@gmail.com
https://uucommunitychurch.org

Artist Group Info

Alex Snider
alex.snider@gmail.com
https://sometimesyoushouldbelate.com
Unitarian Universalist Community Church of SW Michigan
10441 Shaver Road
Portage , Michigan 49024
269-324-7262
uucommunity@gmail.com
https://uucommunitychurch.org/