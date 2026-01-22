Find yourself cradled in the muffled beauty of Michigan’s winter at our first ever Deep Winter Night Hike. Take a guided hike around the frozen fen, listen to the nocturnal sounds of our year-round animal residents, and warm up with a hot cup of tea before and after your time outdoors.

Dress warmly and be ready for snow on the trail. While we can’t predict the weather, good hiking boots or snow boots are strongly advised.

Friday, January 22, 2026, 6:00-7:30 pm

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Audience: Adults