January often feels like the coldest and darkest month of the year, especially after the bustling merriment of the holiday season. We invite you to leave behind the hurry and join us for our half-day Winter Retreat. Rekindle your capacity, ignite warm connections, and rediscover your inner fire at our Heronwood property, a beautifully secluded log home in Alamo.

During your time, you’ll enjoy:

A guided hike of the beautiful Heronwood property.

Your choice between crafting wintery votives, or an introduction to winter fire-making.

A catered lunch, complete with live music.

Your choice between an in-depth workshop on winter tree ID, or introductory landscape painting.

Arrive as you are and depart with a renewed sense of your signature spark ✨

Saturday, January 9, 2027, 10 am-4 pm

Meet: Heronwood Field Station, 6378 Hart Drive, Kalamazoo, MI, 49009

Fee: KNC Members $100; Non-Members $120

Audience: Adults