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Winter Solstice Bonfire

Winter Solstice Bonfire

Winter Solstice Bonfire
The darkest time of year is here, and like generations before us, it’s the time to gather and ward off the cold with community. Stop by the DeLano Market Barn for a cozy bonfire and celebrate this ancient holiday.

Sunday, December 20, 2026, 1-3 pm

Meet: DeLano Market Barn, 357 W E Avenue

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org