Winter Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the magic of the Winter Solstice with an enchanting evening at Willow Tree.

Journey inward with a calming guided meditation; surrender to the soothing vibrations of a sound immersion; and with thoughtful reflection and an outdoor fire ceremony, release what no longer serves you to make space for new possibilities. Emerge feeling lighter, renewed, and inspired as you welcome the quiet beauty and promise of a new season.

Please dress for the weather as we gather outside for the fire ceremony.