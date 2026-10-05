WMU Jazz at the Crawlspace: The Quantum Committee

The Quantum Committee Sextet blends traditional jazz with innovation and passion. Meeting in the Western Michigan jazz studies program. Jacob Nowakowski (Bass), from Bartlett Illinois, composes their original pieces while laying down the groundwork for the band. Rohan Marr (Drums) from West Chicago Illinois, and Caleb Downey (Piano) from Cadillac Michigan complete the rhythm section bringing a diversity of textures and fiery passion. Haden Bovee (Saxophone) from Middleville Michigan, Colin Woniewski (Trombone)from Byron Center Michigan, and Joji Klooster (Saxophone) from Redlands California complete the sextet, expanding its musical possibilities through their innovative solos. Quantum, being inspired largely by jazz legends such as Charles Mingus, Ornette Coleman, and John Coltrane seek to reflect these artists’ fire, while also bringing a refreshing originality. With the rich history of Jazz as their inspiration interspersed with their individual skills and passion for playing together, the possibilities are endless.