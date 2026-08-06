WMU Theatre Presents 72 Miles to Go...
WMU Theatre Presents 72 Miles to Go...
Seventy-two miles doesn't sound far until the people you love are on that far away.
After their mother is deported to Mexico, one family spends the next decade navigating distance, growing up, and holding onto one another across a border that keeps shifting beneath their feet.
72 Miles to Go... is an intimate portrait of family, resilience, and the everyday cost of immigration policy. At its heart is a question every family understands. What keeps us together when the world pulls us apart?
WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Feb 14, 2027.
Event Supported By
WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
2693876222
theatre-info@wmich.edu
WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
1351 Theatre DrKalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-6222
theatre-info@wmich.edu