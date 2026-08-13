WMU Theatre Presents Birthday Candles

Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. As the years race by, birthdays become milestones in a life shaped by family, loss, laughter, and the quiet moments we often overlook until they've become faded memories.

Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles is funny, tender, and quietly profound. It’s funny in the way real families are funny, aching in the same places. It reminds us that extraordinary lives aren't measured by fame or fortune, but by the people we love and the moments we share. By the end, you're not just watching Ernestine's story - you're thinking about your own.

