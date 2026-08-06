WMU Theatre Presents Peter Pan Goes Wrong

The Cornley Drama Society has never staged anything ambitious before. Tonight they're finding out why as Peter Pan Goes Wrong falls hysterically apart before your eyes in some of the funniest theatre you'll see all year. If you've ever wondered what happens backstage when everything that can go wrong does, this is your answer.

Props rebel. Scenery collapses. Tinkerbell goes dark. Neverland actively fights back. Somehow every disaster becomes funnier than the last in this inspired comedy celebrating everything audiences love about live theatre. Because sometimes the most unforgettable performances are the ones nobody could have planned!

