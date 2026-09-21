Wonder Walk: Artful Animals
Wonder Walk: Artful Animals
Animals are on the loose at the KIA! Bring your little art lover to the museum for an animal scavenger hunt through Among the Beasts. This program creates a welcoming space where little ones can be themselves while discovering art in a comfortable and supportive environment.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org