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Wonder Walk: Artful Animals

Wonder Walk: Artful Animals

Animals are on the loose at the KIA! Bring your little art lover to the museum for an animal scavenger hunt through Among the Beasts. This program creates a welcoming space where little ones can be themselves while discovering art in a comfortable and supportive environment.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/