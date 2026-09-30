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Wonder Walk: Artful Outfits

Wonder Walk: Artful Outfits

"Get ready for some fashion fun! In November, our youngest art lovers can explore Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society. Come and see how works from the permanent collection have been paired with outfits by world famous designers. This relaxed gallery experience is designed especially for young children and their caregivers.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo."

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/