Wonder Walk: Artful Outfits

"Get ready for some fashion fun! In November, our youngest art lovers can explore Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society. Come and see how works from the permanent collection have been paired with outfits by world famous designers. This relaxed gallery experience is designed especially for young children and their caregivers.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo."