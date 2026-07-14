Wonder Walk: Big Paintings
Wonder Walk: Big Paintings
"Let’s find the biggest works in the museum. Join us for a playful walk through the galleries designed for our youngest visitors. Together, we’ll explore big, bold paintings through close looking, storytelling, and interactive activities.
Wonder Walks are for children 2-4 years old (but all are welcome) and is free with the cost of admission. Caregivers must stay with their children at all times. Preregistration is encouraged"
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free with the cost of admission
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org