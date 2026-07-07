Wonder Walk: Local Artists

"In September, our youngest art lovers can explore the work of local artists featured in the West Michigan Area Show. Through close looking and playful activities, young children can explore, move, and experience art together with their caregivers in a relaxed setting.

Wonder Walks is for children 2-4 years old (but all are welcome) and is free with the cost of admission. Caregivers must stay with their children at all times. Preregistration is encouraged"