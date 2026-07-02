Wonder Walk: Outdoor Art
Wonder Walk: Outdoor Art
We all know there are artworks inside the KIA, but did you know there’s art outside too? Bring your little art lover to the museum in August when we’ll take a walk around the building and explore a few outdoor sculptures. Then we’ll check out some works inside the galleries by the same artists.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free with the cost of admission
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org