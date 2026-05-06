Wonder Walk: Storytelling Through Art

In July, little art lovers will explore For the People, By the People: America at 250. The exhibition highlights the story of America and its diverse communities. We’ll spend some time in the galleries to see how artists bring those stories to life.

Please note that this event will not be livestreamed or posted on YouTube.

Take a Wonder Walk through the galleries! The walk will include close looking at a few artworks as well as gallery games and activities. This is a great way to introduce your little one to art and the museum. Wonder Walks is for children 2-4 years old (but all are welcome) and is free with the cost of admission. Caregivers must stay with their children at all times. Preregistration is encouraged. Adults, remember to register your children!