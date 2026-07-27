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Wood-Fired Pizza with Chef Alex Gandia

Wood-Fired Pizza with Chef Alex Gandia

Join us for an immersive beginner cooking class taught by Chef Alex Gandia of Gandia’s Catering and embark on a flavor-filled journey that will tantalize your taste buds and boost your culinary confidence! Join us to make your own dough and sauce, and top your pizza with your favorite ingredients.

Tillers International
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-779-4185
earthcraftskillshare@gmail.com
https://www.earthcraftskillshare.com/