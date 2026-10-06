Write Out in the Park

For adults.

Meet at the historic marker in lower Kindleberger Park behind the Parchment Community Library for a 30-minute outdoor writing session, followed by a short optional time to share your writing. Prompts will be provided, or you may choose your own topic. Dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair or blanket and your own writing materials. (If the weather is bad, we’ll meet inside the Library and write.) Registration is requested. Register online, in person, or by calling the library.

This is the first of two Write Out events. The second will be on Thursday, October 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the same location.

Write Out is an annual celebration hosted by the National Writing Project that inspires writers to draw from the world around them through place-based writing and sharing — deepening connections to place, nature, and community. Free and open to all, this year’s Write Out celebration will take place October 11–25, 2026. This year’s theme, Write Where We Stand, centers writing in the places that shape and sustain us. For more information, visit the national Write Out website.