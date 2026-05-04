Yoga With Apral
Yoga With Apral
Yoga is a great way to recenter yourself, connect with your surroundings, and strengthen your body. Join us and instructor Apral Milar-Corcoran for a course that’s great for beginners, returning practitioners, or anyone looking for a relaxing experience.
Please bring your own yoga mat.
Date: Saturday, June 13, 10:00 – 11:30AM
Fee: Non-members $10, Members free. Please register.
Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center
Audience: Teens, adults
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574