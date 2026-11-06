Young Explorers New Years Party
Young Explorers New Years Party
Young Explorers New Years Party
Ring in the new year and still get home for bedtime. We’ll have snacks, fun crafts, and our animal friends ready to party! If you can’t stay up for the ball drop, this is a great way to celebrate.
While explorers of all sizes will have fun, this party is best for those 10 and under.
Thursday, December 31, 2026, 11 am-1 pm
Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included with admission; KNC members are free
Audience: Families with young children
Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574