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Young Explorers New Years Party

Young Explorers New Years Party

Young Explorers New Years Party
Ring in the new year and still get home for bedtime. We’ll have snacks, fun crafts, and our animal friends ready to party! If you can’t stay up for the ball drop, this is a great way to celebrate.

While explorers of all sizes will have fun, this party is best for those 10 and under.

Thursday, December 31, 2026, 11 am-1 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included with admission; KNC members are free

Audience: Families with young children

Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org