Young Explorers New Years Party

Ring in the new year and still get home for bedtime. We’ll have snacks, fun crafts, and our animal friends ready to party! If you can’t stay up for the ball drop, this is a great way to celebrate.

While explorers of all sizes will have fun, this party is best for those 10 and under.

Thursday, December 31, 2026, 11 am-1 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included with admission; KNC members are free

Audience: Families with young children