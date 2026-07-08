Youth Mindfulness Night
Youth Mindfulness Night
Youth Mindfulness Night
Meet new friends and decompress with a night of yoga and mindfulness for nature lovers between the ages of 16-20. We’ll enjoy gentle yoga, breathe in the evening air, and leave feeling more grounded and connected to the world around us.
Thursday, August 13, 2026, 6:30-8:30 pm
Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center
Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15
Please Register >
Audience: Ages 16-20
Kalamazoo Nature Center
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574