© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Work continues on restoring HD services. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Youth Mindfulness Night

Youth Mindfulness Night

Youth Mindfulness Night
Meet new friends and decompress with a night of yoga and mindfulness for nature lovers between the ages of 16-20. We’ll enjoy gentle yoga, breathe in the evening air, and leave feeling more grounded and connected to the world around us.

Thursday, August 13, 2026, 6:30-8:30 pm

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Please Register >

Audience: Ages 16-20

Kalamazoo Nature Center
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org