Youth Mindfulness Night

Meet new friends and decompress with a night of yoga and mindfulness for nature lovers between the ages of 16-20. We’ll enjoy gentle yoga, breathe in the evening air, and leave feeling more grounded and connected to the world around us.

Thursday, August 13, 2026, 6:30-8:30 pm

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Please Register >

Audience: Ages 16-20