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Kalamazoo-area primary election results 2026

Published August 4, 2026 at 9:43 PM EDT
big banner on the Portage City Hall brown brick building that says "vote" in vertical letters with a red-white-and-blue theme
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Portage City Hall on August 4, 2026

Reporting on Kalamazoo-area election results during the August 4, 2026 primary.

Huizenga wins 4th District Republican primary, according to the AP

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By Sehvilla Mann

Posted August 4, 2026 at 10:21 PM EDT
Man in dark suit and dark tie with lighter stripes gestures and smiles while pointing a finger and standing at a lectern with a sign that says "Trump will fix it, Trump Vance" (it cuts off at the edge of the frame)
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Rep. Bill Huizenga, 4th District Republican representative, speaks at a campaign rally, Nov. 4, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Though only 4 percent of the votes are in, the Associated Press has called the 4th District Republican Congressional primary for incumbent Bill Huizenga, who was winning overwhelmingly against challenger Philip Tanis.

Track statewide and Congressional races on NPR's election page

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By Sehvilla Mann

Posted August 4, 2026 at 9:48 PM EDT

NPR is tracking primary races including Governor, U.S. Senate and Congressional districts across Michigan on this webpage.
Primary

Kalamazoo County election results page

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By Sehvilla Mann

Posted August 4, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT

Kalamazoo County posts its election results here.