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Kalamazoo-area primary election results 2026
Reporting on Kalamazoo-area election results during the August 4, 2026 primary.
Huizenga wins 4th District Republican primary, according to the AP
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Though only 4 percent of the votes are in, the Associated Press has called the 4th District Republican Congressional primary for incumbent Bill Huizenga, who was winning overwhelmingly against challenger Philip Tanis.
Track statewide and Congressional races on NPR's election page
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NPR is tracking primary races including Governor, U.S. Senate and Congressional districts across Michigan on this webpage.
Primary
Kalamazoo County election results page
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Kalamazoo County posts its election results here.