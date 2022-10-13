These 6 members of the Jan. 6 committee are up for reelection in 2022

For more coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections, sign up for our weekly Politics Newsletter or listen to the NPR Politics Podcast on Apple or Spotify.

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol made a statement Thursday, as they unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Six of the nine members of the House panel are running for reelection, and we're just a couple weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections.

Here are the members of the Jan. 6 committee on the ballot on Election Day.

Chairperson Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP / AP

Bennie Thompson has served in politics for more than 50 years, with deep roots in civil rights activism. He told NPR earlier this year that he sees the committee's mission as helping to preserve democracy. The chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security is facing Brian Flowers (R) in November.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Chip Somodevilla / AP / AP

Zoe Lofgren represents the district covering parts of Santa Clara County, including the city of San Jose. She is currently running for a 14th term, representing California's 18th district, against Peter Hernandez (R).

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images

The former prosecutor served as the lead House impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial. Adam Schiff is hoping to win his 12th term in Congress this November, this time representing California's 30th district. He's running against Maebe A. Girl (D) in the general election.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Pete Aguilar, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, is running for a fifth term, this time to represent California's 33rd congressional district. He's facing off against John Mark Porter (R) in November.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images

Some may recognize Jamie Raskin from his role leading the Senate trial of Trump's second impeachment (related to the events of Jan. 6, which happened just days after Raskin's son died by suicide). Raskin is on the ballot for the upcoming general election against Gregory Coll (R) and Andrés Garcia (L).

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.

/ Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elaine Luria was first elected to Congress in 2018, after serving in the U.S. Navy for two decades. She's challenged by Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans.

Three members aren't on the ballot in November

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lost her August primary to Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman. The loss was expected, given Cheney's outspoken criticism of Trump and, increasingly, her own party. She hasn't ruled out a possible presidential run in 2024.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. Kinzinger, who was one of just 10 House Republicans (including Cheney) who voted to impeach Trump in 2021, announced last winter he would not be seeking reelection. He made headlines earlier this week for endorsing Democrats in key swing-state races.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., part of the Democratic Party's moderate wing, announced last winter that she will not seek reelection in order to focus on her family, but didn't rule out running for another public role in the future.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.