A power-sharing agreement is a step forward in the effort to reopen Palisades

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published September 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
Waves roll towards a Lake Michigan beach, the large grey Palisades Nuclear Power Plant sits just beyond the sandy shores.
Rebecca Thiele
/
WMUK
If approved, the Palisades would be the first nuclear power plant to be successfully restarted in the United States.

Holtec International has lined up buyers for power from the Palisades Nuclear Plant, should regulators allow it to reopen.

The Wolverine Electric Cooperative says it will purchase up to two-thirds of the power produced by the Palisades Nuclear Plant should it reopen.

Indiana-based Hoosier Energy would buy the rest of Palisades’ output.

Holtec spokesman Nick Culp said the deal demonstrates the economic viability of the plant, and shows Holtec's ability to repay a Department of Energy loan, which it would need to reopen Palisades.

Despite these developments, the decommissioning process is ongoing.

However, Culp added changes made to the plant so far are reversible.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

NPR News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
