A power-sharing agreement is a step forward in the effort to reopen Palisades

The Wolverine Electric Cooperative says it will purchase up to two-thirds of the power produced by the Palisades Nuclear Plant should it reopen.

Indiana-based Hoosier Energy would buy the rest of Palisades’ output.

Holtec spokesman Nick Culp said the deal demonstrates the economic viability of the plant, and shows Holtec's ability to repay a Department of Energy loan, which it would need to reopen Palisades.

Despite these developments, the decommissioning process is ongoing.

However, Culp added changes made to the plant so far are reversible.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.