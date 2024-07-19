© 2024 WMUK
From fierce political rivals to space exploration, check out these new podcasts

By Jessica Green,
Jack Mitchell
Published July 19, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT
Boise State Public Radio; NPR; WNXP; KUOW; NHPR

Looking for new podcasts to get you through that 14-hour layover? The NPR One team has you covered with recommendations from the summer's hottest releases across public media.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Short Wave: Space Camp - NPR

Embedded: Supermajority - NPR

Music Citizens - WNXP

The Wild - KUOW

Extremely American - Boise State Public Radio

The Youth Development Center - NHPR

A Braver Way - KUOW

Planet Money Summer School - NPR

Off the Plank - WSHU

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

NPR News
Jessica Green
Jack Mitchell
