About 200 people protesting Gaza war arrested in congressional building, police say

About 200 demonstrators staging a sit-in against the war in Gaza were arrested on Capitol Hill Tuesday, according to U.S. Capitol Police, a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to address a joint meeting of Congress.

In a post on X, the agency said the protesters, gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, were arrested for “Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding,” and added that it's against the law to demonstrate in congressional buildings.

The protest was coordinated by the group Jewish Voice for Peace, which says it is “the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world.”

The organization said said in a statement that 400 people were arrested, including over a dozen rabbis.

The protest came a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces criticism at home and abroad, is scheduled to address a joint meeting of Congress. He is also scheduled to meet with President Biden Wednesday, and Vice President Harris later this week.

Protest organizers condemned Netanyahu's meeting with U.S. officials.

“For nine months, we’ve watched in horror as the Israeli government has carried out a genocide, armed and funded by the U.S. Congress and the Biden administration have the power to end this horror today,” Jewish Voice for Peace Executive Director Stefanie Fox said in a statement on the organization's website. “Instead, our president is preparing to meet with Netanyahu and Congressional leadership has honored him with an invitation to address Congress. Enough is enough."

The organization also called on the U.S. to end weapons shipments to Israel.

Demonstrations are allowed on certain parts of Capitol grounds, but only with a permit. Police said they warned the protesters that they would be arrested if they did not disperse.

