© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here’s who’s expected to speak on Day 1 of the DNC

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 19, 2024 at 12:49 PM EDT
President Biden, seen here on Aug. 15 in Largo, Md., is expected to headline the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
President Biden, seen here on Aug. 15 in Largo, Md., is expected to headline the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Updated August 19, 2024 at 14:00 PM ET

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago. President Biden is slated to headline the night, serving as the opening act to what not too long ago would have been his convention.

With the theme of the day’s programming being “for the people,” Biden is expected to discuss his administration’s economic and policy priorities and how Harris would keep up that work if elected.

How to watch: DNC Night 1

Here are some of the other top speakers expected on Monday:

Here is the fuller programming list, as released by the Democratic National Convention Committee, in order of appearance, from 6:15 p.m.-11:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. CT):

Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Remarks and Video Introduction
The Honorable Brandon Johnson
Mayor of Chicago

Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Peggy Flanagan
Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota

Remarks
The Honorable Lauren Underwood
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Video
Rich Logis
Former Donald Trump Voter

Remarks
The Honorable Robert Garcia
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Joint Remarks
Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)
Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)
Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”
The Honorable Mallory McMorrow
Michigan State Senator

Remarks
The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo
United States Secretary of Commerce

Remarks
The Honorable Kathy Hochul
Governor of New York

Remarks
Shawn Fain
President of the United Automobile Workers

Remarks
The Honorable Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks
The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton
Former United States Secretary of State

Remarks
The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

Remarks
The Honorable Jamie Raskin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland

Remarks
The Honorable Jasmine Crockett
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Joint Remarks
Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas
Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana
Hadley Duvall, Kentucky

Remarks
The Honorable Andy Beshear
Governor of Kentucky

Remarks
The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock
United States Senator, Georgia

Remarks
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware

Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady of the United States

Introduction
Ashley Biden

Remarks
The Honorable Joe Biden
President of the United States

Loading...

With the last-minute overhaul of the convention, the speakers list for the rest of the week is still in flux. Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates and what to know for the rest of the week.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]