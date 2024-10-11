© 2024 WMUK
What did Trump secretly send Putin, according to a new book? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: Wants to be retired, wants to be rehired, also wants to be rehired
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images; Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
From left: Wants to be retired, wants to be rehired, also wants to be rehired

It's Nobel season! We weren't able to get our Nobel Madness bracket together in time for you to play along, but it's safe to say NONE of our predictions were correct … again. Nor can we give you chocolate Nobel medals — which exist! — for scoring an 11 out of 11. But if you've been paying attention to the prizes this week, you'll get at least a 2 out of 11.

Have fun! And thanks as always, Alfred Nobel!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.