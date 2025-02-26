The search for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 has resumed once again

The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014 shocked the world and left many unanswered questions.

In March 2014, Flight MH370 vanished from radar shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur airport en route to Beijing. More than 10 years later, the 239 people — 12 crew members and 227 passengers — on board have still not been located or recovered. But the search for the truth continues.

Recently, Malaysia's Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, announced that a new search for the missing flight has resumed. The exact details of the contract with the maritime exploration firm conducting the search are still being finalized.

Three things to know

The original search efforts to locate the vanished flight spanned several years, cost over $150 million, and were considered the most extensive multinational air and sea search in history.

Last December, NPR's Julianna Kim reported that the Malaysian government announced plans for a renewed search led by Ocean Infinity. This Texas-based marine robotics firm previously directed a search for flight MH370 in 2018. On Tuesday, Loke announced to reporters that this search was officially back on. Officials hope that technological advancements will improve the chances of locating the aircraft this time around.

How will this search work?

According to Kim's reporting, the search will operate on a "no find, no fee" principle, meaning Ocean Infinity will only be compensated if the aircraft's wreckage is discovered. The reward stands at $70 million, as reported by the Associated Press.

This new search will concentrate on a different location covering 15,000 square kilometers (or 5,800 square miles), in the southern Indian Ocean, based on the "latest information and data analyses conducted by experts and researchers," Loke said. He did not provide details on how long the search is expected to last, as those negotiations are still underway.

