© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can you look at these 9 photos and not smile on International Day of Happiness?

By Marc Silver,
Ben de la Cruz
Published March 20, 2025 at 7:36 AM EDT
The boy and bird are, of course, not really flying together. But ... they are both airborne. The child is jumping into the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, during a heatwave in February 2024. Photographer Andre Malerba notes: "This image recalls the free feeling of leaping from several times one's height into water to escape the heat as friends laugh and cheer you on. A time many of us might remember as when we felt truly whole and at peace, even if life wasn't perfect. It's always worth realizing that this version of ourselves still exists somewhere inside and to let that lend us a sense of well-being that can never be taken away."
Andre Malerba / The Everyday Projects
/
The boy and bird are, of course, not really flying together. But ... they are both airborne. The child is jumping into the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, during a heatwave in February 2024. Photographer Andre Malerba notes: "This image recalls the free feeling of leaping from several times one's height into water to escape the heat as friends laugh and cheer you on. A time many of us might remember as when we felt truly whole and at peace, even if life wasn't perfect. It's always worth realizing that this version of ourselves still exists somewhere inside and to let that lend us a sense of well-being that can never be taken away."

What's the appropriate greeting for the International Day of Happiness? Happy Happiness Day? Have a happy day of happiness? Happy happy to ya?

You may think this is a frivolous question, but today — March 20 — is in fact International Day of Happiness. Declared by the United Nations in 2013, this special day recognizes the importance of happiness as "a fundamental goal" in people's lives around the world.

"It's a day to be happy, of course!" the U.N. offers.

The theme this year is "caring and sharing." We asked the photojournalists of The Everyday Projects — a global community of photographers — to share images from their archives that can spark happiness and are also featuring a picture by one of NPR's photographers.

Happy happiness day!

Copyright 2025 NPR

Members of the Roma community in Sofia, Bulgaria, celebrate at a wedding, with musicians entertaining the guests.
Anastas Tarpanov / The Everyday Projects /
Members of the Roma community in Sofia, Bulgaria, celebrate at a wedding, with musicians entertaining the guests.
Ruth Infante (second from left), a single mother of three, and her classmates donned traditional flowing dresses for their Cumbia dance performance at a center in Bogotá, Colombia, that provides happy respite for family caregivers.
Ben de la Cruz/NPR /
Ruth Infante (second from left), a single mother of three, and her classmates donned traditional flowing dresses for their Cumbia dance performance at a center in Bogotá, Colombia, that provides happy respite for family caregivers.
Paulina Iza Tipán, who's 36, is a guide in Ecuador's Cotopaxi National Park. She has lived near the Cotopaxi Volcano all her life and, even so, she says that every day she sees it differently. "I love it here, I will never get tired of coming here." Photographer Yolanda Escobar Jiménez adds: "When I met Paulina she spread that joy of belonging to a place, of being happy where she is and with what she does. She loves to show tourists her place in the world."
Yolanda Escobar Jiménez / The Everyday Projects / ‎
/
Paulina Iza Tipán, who's 36, is a guide in Ecuador's Cotopaxi National Park. She has lived near the Cotopaxi Volcano all her life and, even so, she says that every day she sees it differently. "I love it here, I will never get tired of coming here." Photographer Yolanda Escobar Jiménez adds: "When I met Paulina she spread that joy of belonging to a place, of being happy where she is and with what she does. She loves to show tourists her place in the world."
Children from the eastern city of Kharkiv in Ukraine learn how to breakdance to relieve tension and stress from the ongoing war in their city and country — a moment of joy amid the sorrows of conflict.
Amnon Gutman / The Everyday Projects /
Children from the eastern city of Kharkiv in Ukraine learn how to breakdance to relieve tension and stress from the ongoing war in their city and country — a moment of joy amid the sorrows of conflict.
A woman takes a young girl to school in Bariga, Lagos. Photographer Fawaz Oyedeji says: "I had just started shooting that calm morning for a project on election posters when she passed by carrying a girl and a schoolbag. Her unexpected smile set a friendly pace for the rest of my day in the field."
Fawaz Oyedeji / The Everyday Projects / ‎
/
A woman takes a young girl to school in Bariga, Lagos. Photographer Fawaz Oyedeji says: "I had just started shooting that calm morning for a project on election posters when she passed by carrying a girl and a schoolbag. Her unexpected smile set a friendly pace for the rest of my day in the field."
Dancer Chris Radford performs with friends during rehearsals at Fabric Studio in Birmingham in the United Kingdom. Photographer Anthony Shintai says: "I chose this image as the expression on Chris' face resembles freedom, embracing the moment, surrounded by friends doing what they love to do."
Anthony Shintai / The Everyday Projects / ‎
/
Dancer Chris Radford performs with friends during rehearsals at Fabric Studio in Birmingham in the United Kingdom. Photographer Anthony Shintai says: "I chose this image as the expression on Chris' face resembles freedom, embracing the moment, surrounded by friends doing what they love to do."
A woman basks in the beauty of the cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photographer Andre Malerba says: "People from all over the country and abroad come to enjoy the beauty of nature, often camping for several days so as to wake up with sun and get the most out of their time with the blossoms. It is a wonderful example of nature drawing people away from every day life and the cities to enjoy something simple together. "
Andre Malerba / The Everyday Projects / ‎
/
A woman basks in the beauty of the cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photographer Andre Malerba says: "People from all over the country and abroad come to enjoy the beauty of nature, often camping for several days so as to wake up with sun and get the most out of their time with the blossoms. It is a wonderful example of nature drawing people away from every day life and the cities to enjoy something simple together. "
A child plays in the sea near the Pura Batu Bolong Hindu temple at Bali, Indonesia, located on the natural arch bridge. Photographer Amrita Chandradas was "in awe" of the intricate rock formations '' and says the sight of the child "frolicking among the waves" created "a moment of pure tranquility."
Amrita Chandradas / The Everyday Projects / ‎
/
A child plays in the sea near the Pura Batu Bolong Hindu temple at Bali, Indonesia, located on the natural arch bridge. Photographer Amrita Chandradas was "in awe" of the intricate rock formations '' and says the sight of the child "frolicking among the waves" created "a moment of pure tranquility."
NPR News
Marc Silver
Ben de la Cruz
Ben de la Cruz is an award-winning documentary video producer and multimedia journalist. He is currently a senior visuals editor. In addition to overseeing the multimedia coverage of NPR's global health and development, his responsibilities include working on news products for emerging platforms including Amazon's and Google's smart screens. He is also part of a team developing a new way of thinking about how NPR can collaborate and engage with our audience as well as photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, animators, and graphic designers to build new visual storytelling avenues on NPR's website, social media platforms, and through live events.