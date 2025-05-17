A Russian drone strike in northeastern Ukraine kills 9 people, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian drone hit a bus evacuating civilians from a front-line area in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region Saturday and killed nine people, Ukrainian officials said, hours after Moscow and Kyiv had held their first direct peace talks in years that failed to yield a ceasefire.

Seven people were also injured in the attack in Bilopillia, a town around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Russia, three of them seriously, according to local Gov. Oleh Hryhorov and Ukraine's national police. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the report and there was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as "deliberate killing of civilians" and aid in a post on Telegram messaging app that "Russians could scarcely not realize what kind of vehicle they were hitting."

He lamented the missed opportunity from the peace talks on Friday, saying that "Ukraine has long proposed this — a full and unconditional ceasefire in order to save lives."

"Russia only retains the ability to continue killing," Zelenskyy added.

A town in mourning

In Bilopillia, a period of mourning was declared through Monday. Local community chief Yurii Zarko calling the day "Black Saturday." The injured were taken to a hospital in Sumy, the regional capital.

The local media outlet Suspilne said the passengers on the bus were being evacuated from the town when the strike happened. Authorities are working to identify some of the victims, most of them elderly women.

Russia's defense ministry claimed its forces hit a military staging area in the Sumy region on Saturday morning, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of Bilopillia, without mentioning any other attacks there.

According to a Washington-based think tank, Ukrainian forces have been inching forward into Russian territory in the Kursk region, just north of Bilopillia. According to the report last week by the Institute for the Study of War, Kyiv's troops had advanced south of the Russian border village of Tyotkino.

Russia said last month that its forces had fully reclaimed the Kursk region, nearly nine months after a lightning incursion by Kyiv captured more than 100 settlements there and promised to hand Ukraine a bargaining chip in possible negotiations with the Kremlin. Ukrainian officials claimed fighting in Kursk is ongoing.

Impact on peace efforts?

Russian and Ukrainian officials met Friday in Istanbul in an attempt to reach a temporary ceasefire, but the talks ended after less than two hours without a breakthrough. It was the first face-to-face dialogue between the two sides since the early weeks of Moscow's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While both sides agreed on a large prisoner swap, they remained far apart on key conditions for ending the fighting.

One such condition for Ukraine, backed by its Western allies, is a temporary ceasefire as a first step toward a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin has pushed back against such a truce, which remains elusive.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed the outcome of the Istanbul talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and Poland. In a post on X from a European leadership meeting in Albania on Friday, he urged "tough sanctions" against Moscow if it rejects "a full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings."

Kyiv and Moscow agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, according to the heads of both delegations, in what would be their biggest such swap. The sides also discussed a ceasefire and a meeting between their heads of state, according to the chief Ukrainian delegate, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, said both sides also agreed to provide each other with detailed ceasefire proposals, with Ukraine requesting the heads of state meeting, which Russia took under consideration.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Saturday held open the possibility of Putin holding talks with Zelenskyy, providing the agreed prisoner swap goes ahead and if Russian and Ukrainian delegations reached unspecified further "agreements."

Peskov also told reporters that Moscow will present Ukraine with a list of conditions for a ceasefire but gave no timeframe, or say what needed to happen before Zelenskyy and Putin can meet.

European backing

In Tirana, Albania, Zelenskyy met with leaders of 47 European countries to discuss security, defense and democratic standards against the backdrop of the war., including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war," Zelenskyy said on X.

Macron in Tirana on Saturday accused Putin of "cynicism" and said that Russia has failed to "respect" ceasefire proposals backed by the U.S. and other Western nations.

Following a call on Friday between Trump, Zelenskyy, Starmer, Merz, Tusk and Macron, the French president reiterated that a European "coalition of the willing" is ready to give Ukraine security guarantees and "put pressure on Russia," something he said he expected Trump would support.

"Faced with President Putin's cynicism, I believe that ... in fact, I'm sure that President Trump, concerned about the credibility of the United States of America, will react," he said.

