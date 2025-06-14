Photos: See No Kings protests around the country

No Kings protests took place across the country from New York City to Atlanta to Los Angeles.

The 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, said the nationwide protests are aimed at calling attention to what they say are authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Here is what it looked like.

Texas

Lucio Vasquez / The Texas Newsroom / The Texas Newsroom Houston: A protester shouts with a megaphone at No Kings protest.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA Dallas: Thousands march for the No Kings protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in downtown.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT Austin: A woman wears a duck beak during the No Kings protest at the Texas Capitol.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT Austin: Thousands of protestors gather during the No Kings protest at the Texas Capitol.

Connecticut

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Hartford: A passenger in a car gives a sign of support for protestors at the Connecticut State Capitol.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Hartford: Demonstrators outside The Connecticut State Capitol chant during a No Kings protest that event organizers said an estimated 7000 people attended.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Hartford, Ct.: A person wearing a twi-corner hat and spectacles resembling those affiliated with Benjamin Franklin.

Missouri

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public / St. Louis Public St. Louis: Thousands march in downtown St. Louis during the No Kings protest.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public / St. Louis Public St. Louis: James Slinkard, 21, holds hands with Taylor Cunningham, 22, both of Cape Girardeau, Mo., while protesting. "I feel like I have the responsibility to be here because there are people who can't be," said Cunningham. "I feel like I have to protest."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public / St. Louis Public St. Louis: Robert Hull, a 76-year-old demonstrator from St. Charles, left in green, protests alongside his granddaughter Maddie Flynn, 29 of Wentzville, center, during the No Kings protest, in downtown St. Louis. "I cannot stand to see injustices perpetrated against groups of people," she said. "I have the privilege to speak up and my grandpa taught me to stand up for people who can't stand up for themselves."

Washington

Megan Farmer / KUOW / KUOW Seattle: Demonstrators cheer after getting a horn from the Seattle Monorail while marching from Cal Anderson Park to Seattle Center.

Megan Farmer / KUOW / KUOW Seattle: Imelda, a demonstrator, holds a red rose while draped in an American flag while protesting.

California

Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED San Francisco: Thousands of protesters march down Dolores Street.

Santiago Mejia / AP / AP San Francisco: People form a human banner at Ocean Beach.

Kori Suzuki / KPBS / KPBS San Diego: A musician watches as thousands of protestors, reflected in their sunglasses, march through downtown.

Richard Vogel / AP / AP Los Angeles: Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies stand guard on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall as protesters assemble.

Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Los Angeles: Demonstrators deploy a giant banner reading "We the People," the first three words of the U.S. Constitution's preamble.

Tennessee

Cynthia Abrams / WPLN / WPLN In Nashville, protestors lined the streets around the city's Germantown neighborhood during the No Kings protest.

Georgia

Matthew Pearson / WABE / Matthew Pearson/WABE Atlanta: Police deployed tear gas on protesters on Chamblee Tucker Road in Embry Hills on Saturday afternoon after some attempted to get onto the ramp to I-285.

Grant Blankenship / GPB / GPB Macon, Ga.: People gathered Saturday in the same strip of downtown park used for a political rally nearly every weekend since the Hands Off protests in April.

Grant Blankenship / GPB / GPB Macon: Protesters assembled in downtown Macon.

Virginia

Shaban Athuman / VPM News / VPM News Charlottesvile, Va.: People take to the streets to protest.

Oklahoma

Ben Abrams / KWGS / KWGS Tulsa: Protesters gather for protest in downtown Tulsa.

Minnesota

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images / Getty Images St. Paul: A demonstrator looks on as a speaker addresses the crowd during a "No Kings" protest.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images / Getty Images St. Paul: Demonstrators rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol building.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images / Getty Images St. Paul: People take photos as demonstrators march to the Minnesota State Capitol building.

Pennsylvania

Yuki Iwamura / AP / AP Philadelphia: Martin Luther King III, center right, and his wife Arndrea Waters King, center left, march.

Yuki Iwamura / AP / AP Philadelphia: Demonstrators fill Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Illinois

Nam Y. Huh / AP / AP Chicago: Demonstrators take part in the No Kings Day protest.

Florida

Kate Payne / AP / AP Tallahassee, Fla: Anna Marie Shealy dressed as Lady Liberty for the No Kings protest.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images West Palm Beach, Fla.: Palm Beach Sheriff officers keep protesters from crossing a bridge to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Kate Payne / AP / AP Tallahassee, Fla.: People gather on the grounds of Florida's old capitol.

