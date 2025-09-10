Right wing activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at speaking event in Utah

Updated September 10, 2025 at 9:35 PM EDT

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and an ally of President Trump, died after a shooting at an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to Kirk's organization Turning Point USA and Trump.

On Wednesday evening, FBI director Kash Patel said on X that a person of interest was released after being interviewed by law enforcement. Another person, who was detained at the event and videos of him circulated online, also did not match the shooter's description, authorities said.

"Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency," he said.

At a press conference earlier on Wednesday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox called Kirk's death a "political assassination."

"This is a dark day for our state. It's a tragic day for our nation," he said.

Trent Nelson / The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images / The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images A crowd watches as Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said a single shot was fired around 12:20 p.m. local time at the campus event featuring Kirk. Mason added that Kirk was quickly taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspected shooter was dressed in "all dark clothing" and fired from a long distance, potentially on a roof, according to Mason. He added that investigators are reviewing closed circuit TV footage.

The police chief of Utah Valley University, Jeff Long, said there were six campus police officers working the event, including some in plain clothes. Long estimated there was a crowd of 3,000 in attendance. The chief said Kirk was also traveling with a security staff and the university police department had coordinated with his team.

Loading...

In a statement, Turning Point USA said, "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gunshot that took place during Turning Point USA's 'The American Comeback Tour' campus event."

Earlier, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie."

In a later post, Trump said he has ordered all American flags to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday evening to honor Kirk, who was 31.

Kirk's conservative youth organization was kicking off his "American Comeback Tour at the university. It was the first of 15 such scheduled events at college campuses around the country.

Over the years, he has gained popularity for his appearances on college campuses and engaging with students on political issues.

Emma Pitts, a reporter with Deseret News who was at the event, said it was packed with college students. She added that there was a handful of protesters on a balcony but most of the crowd was eager to see Kirk.

Trent Nelson / The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images / The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in Orem, Utah.

As Kirk was about to answer a question, Pitts said she heard a loud noise.

"It sounded like a firecracker, and then I just saw so much blood come out of the left side of Charlie's neck, and then he went limp," Pitts told NPR's All Things Considered.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show Kirk sitting in a chair and holding a microphone under a tent. A shot is fired and Kirk appears to grab his neck and fall out of his chair. NPR has not verified the authenticity of the video clips.

In a statement, Utah Valley University said its campuses will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 14.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk, a guest to our campus. Our hearts go out to his family," the statement read. "As we grieve with our students, faculty, and staff who bore witness to this unspeakable tragedy, UVU campuses will be closed from September 11-14."

Copyright 2025 NPR