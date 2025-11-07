© 2025 WMUK
Grammy nominated artists who played the Tiny Desk in 2025

By Lars Gotrich
Published November 7, 2025 at 2:16 PM EST
Michael Zamora
Clipse came back in 2025 with a new album, a Tiny Desk and, now, five Grammy nominations.

Grammy nominations were announced today, and like clockwork, we couldn't help but notice that the many musicians honored among the 95 categories reflect the breadth of what we bring to the Tiny Desk. Artists perform in the NPR Music office without monitors or backing tracks, which has turned the Tiny Desk into a space where musicians not only show off their talent but also connect with audiences on an intimate level.

It's no surprise that a boatload of 2026 Grammy nominations are for rappers, rockers, legends and newcomers who performed at the Tiny Desk in just 2025 alone. It's like we're tastemakers or something! Here's something different, though: Imagine our shock when the words "Tiny Desk" appeared next to one of the nominated songs (Leon Thomas' "Mutt" for best R&B performance). Not only that, but Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso's PAPOTA, nominated for best Latin rock or alternative album, includes music recorded at the Tiny Desk in 2024. Yes, we're patting ourselves on the back.

So let's catch up on the bounty of 2025 (so far)... and know that we still have more to come.

Bad Bunny
Grammy nominations: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best música urbana album, best global music performance, best album cover 

Clipse
Grammy nominations: album of the year, best rap performance, best rap song, best rap album, best music video

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Grammy nomination: best Latin rock or alternative album

Leon Thomas
Grammy nominations: album of the year, best new artist, best traditional R&B performance, best R&B song, best R&B album, best R&B performance

Turnstile
Grammy nominations: best rock performance, best metal performance, best rock song, best rock album, best alternative music performance

Tame Impala
Grammy nomination: best dance/electronic recording

PinkPantheress
Grammy nominations: best dance pop recording, best dance/electronic album 

Wet Leg
Grammy nominations: best alternative music album, best album cover 

Bilal
Grammy nomination: best progressive R&B album 

Michael Mayo
Grammy nominations: best jazz performance, best jazz vocal album 

Buena Vista Social Club
Grammy nomination: best music theater album

Death Becomes Her
Grammy nomination: best music theater album

Gypsy
Grammy nomination: best music theater album

Sierra Hull
Grammy nominations: best bluegrass album, best instrumental composition  

CeCe Winans
Grammy nomination: best gospel performance/song

Grupo Frontera
Grammy nomination: best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Carín León
Grammy nomination: best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Gloria Estefan
Grammy nomination: best tropical Latin album 

