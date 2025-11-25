WMUK 102.1-FM is scheduled to go off the air Wednesday November 26 around 11:30 am to allow for electrical work at our transmitter. During that time, our HD channels will also not be available. The outage should not last longer than 15 minutes. Classical WMUK will be still be broadcasting at 89.9-FM. You can still listen to the live streams of both stations through our website and the WMUK app.
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.