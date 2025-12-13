United Airlines flight returns to Dulles airport after engine loses power during takeoff

A United Airlines flight returned safely to Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Saturday after the plane experienced an engine failure during its departure, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement .

The flight was bound for Tokyo, Japan, when the engine on the Boeing 777-200ER failed shortly after takeoff, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X. A piece of the engine cover separated and caught fire, sparking a brushfire on the ground, he said.

The flight was carrying 275 passengers and 15 crew members. No injuries have been reported, according to Duffy.

The FAA said they will investigate the incident.

Copyright 2025 NPR