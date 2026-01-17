US launches new retaliatory strike in Syria, killing leader tied to deadly Islamic State ambush

WASHINGTON — A third round of retaliatory strikes by the U.S. in Syria resulted in the death of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader, who officials say had a direct tie to the Islamic State member responsible for last month's ambush that killed two U.S. soldiers and one American civilian interpreter in the country.

U.S. Central Command announced that the strike in northwest Syria on Friday killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, who they claim was "an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected" to the Dec. 13 attack that killed Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and civilian interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat.

"The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces," Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, said in a statement. "There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you."

It was the latest strike as part of a broader U.S. operation ordered by President Trump following the ambush of the Americans to target "ISIS thugs" trying to regroup after the ouster of autocratic leader Bashar Assad a year ago.

The Republican president has stressed that Syria was fighting alongside American troops, as the U.S. military is expanding its cooperation with security forces as part of a coalition fighting the militant group. He added at the time that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa was "extremely angry and disturbed by this attack."

CENTCOM said that the operation, titled "Hawkeye Strike," has resulted in U.S. and partners like Jordan and Syria targeting more than 100 Islamic State infrastructure and weapons site targets.

