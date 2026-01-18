Parts of Florida receive rare snowfall as freezing temperatures linger

A rare snowfall covered parts of the Sunshine State on Sunday for the second year in a row, while freezing temperatures will continue to grip parts of Florida into early this week.

A storm system brought up to 2 inches of snow to southern portions of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, including Pensacola, on Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The snowfall occurred almost a year to the day after parts of Florida received record snow in mid-January 2025 — when Pensacola received between 6 to 8 inches of snow.

And while Sunday's snowfall is over in Florida, a blast of arctic cold that has been felt across parts of the state since Friday is not.

Orlando and other areas will face a freeze warning Sunday night into Monday morning, with temperatures falling to at least 25 degrees and wind chills in the low 20s in some places, according to the NWS. Further south, Naples and surrounding areas will be under a cold weather advisory Sunday night into Monday morning, where 29-degree wind chills are expected.

Cold temperatures coupled with snow are abnormal for Florida but the cold weather will be "short-lived," said Joe Wegman, a NWS meteorologist.

"We're only expecting this level of cold for tonight. And then, even by tomorrow night, we'll have lows in the upper 30s. So, just still cold, well below normal," Wegman told NPR on Sunday. "By Tuesday night, lows are back up into the upper 40s."

