Tropical Storm Arthur is the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and it's already bringing heavy rains to the northwestern Gulf Coast. Arthur is currently 40 miles east-northeast of Port Connor, Texas, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory .

Arthur's maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, just above the 39 mph threshold for a tropical storm. The storm is not expected to strengthen significantly, but forecasters warn of dangerous flash floods and urban flooding. Arthur is moving northeast and is expected to move inland over southwestern Louisiana by Wednesday night.

"Tropical Storm Arthur is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher totals near 20 inches, through early Friday" along a large part of the U.S. coast of the Gulf of Mexico, the hurricane center said in its advisory.

Arthur is expected to dissipate Wednesday night or early Thursday. But NHC Director Michael Brennan said in an online briefing that for areas hundreds of miles inland, rain is the slow-moving system's biggest danger.

"The main threat from Arthur is going to be a prolonged multi-day heavy rainfall event that could produce dangerous to life-threatening flash flooding," Brennan said. Behind him, a screen showed that areas from the Texas coast to South Georgia were under flood watch advisories.

"And that heavy rainfall threat is going to persist even after the center of Arthur moves farther inland and dissipates," he added.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, La., the hurricane center said. The alert means that tropical storm conditions are expected within 12 hours.

All of Southeast Texas is under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Houston Public Media . Officials in Galveston County are urging people not to try to drive through flooded streets.

Arthur's formation comes slightly ahead of schedule: From 1991 to 2020, the average date for the first named Atlantic storm is June 20, according to the hurricane center . The average date for the first Atlantic hurricane to occur is August 11 over that same span.

Climate change is increasing the intensity of hurricanes, as warmer sea water evaporates more easily, providing fuel for these storms; warmer air can also hold much more water , leading to heavier rainfall.

The 2026 forecast for the Atlantic storm season calls for fewer storms than average, the National Hurricane Center said in May . The recently declared El Niño will likely make it harder for hurricanes to form in the Atlantic Ocean.

But warmer ocean waters mean it's more likely that a large and destructive hurricane could form this year—and it only takes one large, powerful storm to bring life-threatening rainfall and storm surges that can devastate areas far inland from the coast.



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