What we know about Nolan Wells, the student-athlete found dead off the coast of Mississippi

Updated July 8, 2026 at 7:41 PM EDT

The family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells has retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

The Mississippi teenager was found dead Monday morning on Horn Island, a barrier island off the state's coast, after a Fourth of July weekend trip with friends.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains "active and ongoing" and is asking for photos and videos from the northwest part of Horn Island on July 4, where Wells' body was found.

"Particularly those depicting alleged altercations or containing images of, or believed to include Nolan Wells," Sheriff John Ledbetter wrote in a statement, additionally asking for eyewitness accounts and statements of any other arguments or disturbances from that day.

The Jackson County coroner positively identified the body as Wells on Tuesday.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office / Screenshot of the missing persons press release shared by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, including an undated photo of Wells provided to the them.

Crump said in a statement that his office will conduct an independent review of the circumstances surrounding Wells' death.

"Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers," said Crump in a statement. "They deserve the truth. We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves."

In a Wednesday interview with Don Lemon , Crump said the family was seeking an independent autopsy. Crump told Lemon they would be flying Wells' body to Washington, D.C. for that autopsy and expects results from it on Friday.

Results of the state's autopsy are pending.

Wells, along with a group of friends, traveled to Horn island on July 4. That night, his mother, Christine Wonsley, reported him missing and posted on social media , writing that he was last seen on the northwest tip of the island around 3:00 p.m.

The island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, is managed by the National Park Service and is primarily accessible by private boat. According to the NPS website , "there is no staff, drinking water, shelter, facilities, or communication on the island."

On July 6, a national park service ranger found Well's body on the northwest tip of Horn Island.

Ashlee Cole, a local chancery judge and the mother of one of Wells' friends, said her son, Warren, had been interviewed by the local sheriff's office.

"He saw Nolan last at around 3 pm on July 4th," Cole wrote in a Facebook post . "They left around 4:30 pm when the boat was taking on water and they had an issue with the bilge pump. Nolan made a decision to stay on the island and return inland later with another group of friends." Blige pumps are used to help remove excess water from the bottom of a boat.

It's still unclear why Wells was the only member of the group who did not return.

The case has attracted national attention online. In his interview with Don Lemon Wednesday, Attorney Ben Crump said officials have not yet told the family if they suspect foul play involved in Well's death.

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe set up for the family to cover funeral and memorial expenses had raised over $230,000.

Wells, was a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and a wide receiver for Southwest Mississippi Community College's football team. His high school coach said in a statement Wells was the type of player coaches love:

"He was the kind of son, teammate, friend, and student every coach hopes to have in a program," Ocean Springs High School head coach Jake Bramlett said in a statement. "He carried himself with humility, treated others with respect, worked hard, and led by example."

His high school principal, Dr. Jacob Dykes, described him as a leader in the classroom as well.

"Nolan was a remarkable student, teammate, and brother," said Dykes in a statement. "He will be remembered as an extremely kind and hardworking young man who left a lasting impression on his teachers, coaches, teammates, and community. Our thoughts are with his family and the many people he made a lasting impact on around him."

Wells' mother has asked for privacy as the family grieves.

"My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others," Wonsley wrote on Facebook. "Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son."

Elise Catrion Gregg is the Community Engagement Reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting. She is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

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